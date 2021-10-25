Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $29,000 in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOX opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34.

BIOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

