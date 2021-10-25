Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 66,546 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,546 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $24,988,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

