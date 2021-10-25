Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $164.80 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

