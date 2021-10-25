Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

