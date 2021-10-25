Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $14,896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.