Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 592.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $114.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

