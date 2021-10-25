Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

