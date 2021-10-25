Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.