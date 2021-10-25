Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.14 Million Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,120,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,908,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

APEI opened at $24.40 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

