Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,422 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Bristow Group worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after buying an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

VTOL opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

