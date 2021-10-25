Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.