35,000 Shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIMI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 179.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

