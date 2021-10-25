Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

WABC opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

