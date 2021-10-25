SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

