iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $79.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

