Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

