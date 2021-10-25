Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

