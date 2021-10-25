Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

