Bank of Montreal Can Has $819,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

SLGN stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

