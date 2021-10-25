Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of TPST stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

