Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $233.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $187.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $208.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

