Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €135.25 ($159.12).

SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.38. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €129.20 ($152.00).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

