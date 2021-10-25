Bank of Montreal Can Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chewy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $65.47 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,273.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.