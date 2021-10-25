TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.39% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane acquired 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

