Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 152.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $20,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.