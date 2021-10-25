Bank of Montreal Can Has $741,000 Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.39% of AudioEye worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

