Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

