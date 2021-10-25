JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 653 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.51 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

