JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,907,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.37%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

