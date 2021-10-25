396,660 Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of FLEX LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

