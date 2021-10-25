JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $546.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

