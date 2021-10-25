Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 10,328 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.