Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $351,267.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.