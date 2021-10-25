Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $236,077.60 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $236,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Certara by 5.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

