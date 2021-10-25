Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 171,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

