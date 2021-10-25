Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $28.08 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATRK. Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

