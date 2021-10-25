Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 433 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,763,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $293.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.60 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

