Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

