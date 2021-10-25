Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 509.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

