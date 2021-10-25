9,827 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 305,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 51,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 137,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.