9,523 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.