Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 467,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rite Aid by 73.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

RAD opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $794.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

