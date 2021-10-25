Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Farfetch by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,544,000 after purchasing an additional 925,141 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 2,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Farfetch by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.