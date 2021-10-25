Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

