Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.