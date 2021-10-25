Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.