Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

