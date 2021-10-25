The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 480 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of The York Water worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in The York Water by 512.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water by 49.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YORW opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

