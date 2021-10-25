Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

