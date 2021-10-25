KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

